Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Brandi Galvin Morandi Sells 4,835 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total transaction of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,773.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Equinix Stock Performance

EQIX traded up $10.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $753.88. The stock had a trading volume of 368,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $722.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.00. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinix

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,496,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 203,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,166,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $781.11.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

