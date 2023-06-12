Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) PT Raised to $9.00 at Bank of America

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ETRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.36.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN opened at $9.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.41. Equitrans Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.73 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 18.92% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -83.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 229,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 15.6% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

