Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on June 12th (NASDAQ:RAYA)

Erayak Power Solution Group’s (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 12th. Erayak Power Solution Group had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 14th. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the end of Erayak Power Solution Group’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Erayak Power Solution Group Trading Up 13.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RAYA opened at $2.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92. Erayak Power Solution Group has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.89.

Institutional Trading of Erayak Power Solution Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Erayak Power Solution Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RAYA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of Erayak Power Solution Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Erayak Power Solution Group Company Profile

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Its product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, and custom-designed products.

