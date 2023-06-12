eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Price Target Raised to $20.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.16. eXp World has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.21 million. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. eXp World’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,858,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $730,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,858,043.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 5,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 267,533 shares of company stock worth $3,382,111. 34.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eXp World

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,588,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,309 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 881,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after purchasing an additional 769,969 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,329,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,873,000 after purchasing an additional 700,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

