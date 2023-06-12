Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is Patient Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Patient Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 132,025 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group accounts for 5.6% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Expedia Group worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,932 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $59,077,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,751 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,269,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,388. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.39 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.16. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Wedbush began coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $174.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.85.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

