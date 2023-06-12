Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Reaches $152.58 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $152.58 million and approximately $27.03 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00044710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00033709 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00014411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004636 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,220,247 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.