FFT Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,843,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,534 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,164,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $463,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,242 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,023,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $433,592,000 after acquiring an additional 741,605 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,080,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,615,000 after acquiring an additional 367,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $318,588,000 after acquiring an additional 254,283 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,680,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.06 and a 200-day moving average of $196.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. HSBC upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.