FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Sells $151,604.88 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $151,604.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $17.48. 487,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,793. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGENGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The company had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in FibroGen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.