FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) CEO Sells $151,604.88 in Stock

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $151,604.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 376,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $17.48. 487,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,793. FibroGen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The company had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FibroGen

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FibroGen by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in FibroGen by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 9.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 5.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FGEN shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FibroGen from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on FibroGen from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

FibroGen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.