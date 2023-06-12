First Interstate Bank Lowers Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Interstate Bank reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 4.7% of First Interstate Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $61,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.99 on Monday, reaching $360.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,262,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,417,184. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $360.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.48.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

