First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

First Northwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,636. First Northwest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $113.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.69.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dana D. Behar acquired 20,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,905.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,900 shares of company stock valued at $232,418. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Petiole USA ltd lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 262,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 858,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,910 shares during the period. 52.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

Further Reading

