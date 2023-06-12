First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Up 428.9% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 428.9% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FTXL traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.37. 35,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,215. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.76. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $69.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTXL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

