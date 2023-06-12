Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is Patient Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Patient Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 3.2% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,883,625. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,635,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

