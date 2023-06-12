Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to Underperform

Wolfe Research cut shares of Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FSR. Barclays started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an underweight rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker Price Performance

NYSE:FSR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,436. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Fisker has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $11.41.

Insider Transactions at Fisker

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Fisker had a negative return on equity of 103.57% and a negative net margin of 103,404.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Fisker’s quarterly revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fisker will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fisker

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 4,066.8% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,568,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,308 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fisker by 366.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,300 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP raised its position in Fisker by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 10,188,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,328 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fisker by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Fisker by 6,259.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,089,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 1,072,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.