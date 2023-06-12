Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLUX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised their price target on shares of Flux Power from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Flux Power Stock Performance

FLUX traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,740. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flux Power

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 12.13% and a negative return on equity of 68.63%. The business had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flux Power will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 27.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

