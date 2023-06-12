FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLYLF remained flat at $0.64 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions
