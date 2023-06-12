FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Update

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLYLF remained flat at $0.64 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,504. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of airlines with actionable intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry solutions. Its products and services include software as a service, hardware, licensing, and technical. The company was founded on September 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

