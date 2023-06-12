FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in FMC were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of FMC by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,709,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 246,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.53 per share, with a total value of $476,099.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FMC from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FMC from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on FMC from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.13. 1,522,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,874. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.84. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

