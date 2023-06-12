Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,693 shares during the quarter. Kimball Electronics accounts for about 0.8% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Kimball Electronics worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Kimball Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Kimball Electronics stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.00. 84,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,710. The stock has a market cap of $667.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.87. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $28.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.60.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

