Front Street Capital Management Inc. Has $5.87 Million Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Rogers comprises 1.3% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers were worth $5,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Rogers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company.

Rogers Stock Performance

Shares of ROG stock traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.66. 125,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.96. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $98.45 and a 52 week high of $271.12.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $243.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rogers

In other Rogers news, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total value of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rogers news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

