Front Street Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,206 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,206 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,011,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,406,320. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $232.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

