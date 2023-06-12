Frontier (FRONT) Price Down 26.5% Over Last Week

Frontier (FRONT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $11.78 million and $1.70 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 26.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

