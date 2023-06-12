Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.98. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gaia Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Gaia in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 1,087.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaia during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 259.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gaia by 2,160.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 44,571 shares during the period. 35.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.