Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.98. Gaia has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $4.90.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%.
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
