GameStop (NYSE:GME) Given New $6.20 Price Target at Wedbush

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $6.50 to $6.20 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

GameStop Price Performance

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.07. GameStop has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 538,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,066,700.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GameStop news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,700.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in GameStop by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in GameStop by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in GameStop in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 8.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

