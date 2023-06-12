General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 169,209 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of General Dynamics worth $139,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,212. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.91 and a 200-day moving average of $229.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

