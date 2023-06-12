GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Stock Down 2.8 %
GigaMedia stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 21,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.97.
GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia
About GigaMedia
GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GigaMedia (GIGM)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.