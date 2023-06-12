GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 2.8 %

GigaMedia stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.43. 21,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.37. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 42.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

About GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

