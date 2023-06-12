Guardian Capital Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock traded up $6.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $375.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,911. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $392.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.24. The stock has a market cap of $355.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total transaction of $48,042,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at $38,111,760,024.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock worth $207,174,711 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

