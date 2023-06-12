Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.12. 528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,340. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million.
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.
