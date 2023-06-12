Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.12. 528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,340. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

