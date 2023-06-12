Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $4.12. 528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,340. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

