Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 18 ($0.22) to GBX 25 ($0.31) in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Hammerson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMSNF remained flat at $0.33 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.31. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.37.

About Hammerson

We are an owner, operator and developer of sustainable prime urban real estate. We create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around thriving cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come.

