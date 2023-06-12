Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Harsco from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.83.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE HSC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 108,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Harsco has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $9.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

Harsco ( NYSE:HSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.93 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harsco will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harsco by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,217,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after buying an additional 1,035,203 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Harsco by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,209,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after buying an additional 734,365 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 2.1% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,905,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Harsco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,055,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,226,000 after buying an additional 53,666 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Harsco by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,452,000 after buying an additional 30,985 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harsco

(Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth segments. The Harsco Environmental segment provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries. The Harsco Clean Earth segment provides processing and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous wastes, contaminated materials, and dredged volumes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.