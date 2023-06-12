Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Update

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a growth of 408.7% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $108.60.
Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HXGBY remained flat at $11.77 on Monday. 46,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,694. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.23. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $12.27.
Hexagon AB (publ) Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a $0.0895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Hexagon AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 8.56%.
Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile
Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.
See Also
