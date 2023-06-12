Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

HGV traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.10. 546,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,005. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.73 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $1,346,044,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,794,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,398 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,866,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,091,000 after purchasing an additional 455,826 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 5,318,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,921,000 after purchasing an additional 387,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,473,000 after purchasing an additional 995,676 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Featured Stories

