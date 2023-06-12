Hooked Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18.28 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00003593 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $46.39 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 35.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.91443501 USD and is down -5.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $25,934,332.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

