HSBC Lowers Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) to Reduce

HSBC lowered shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Shop Apotheke Europe from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Shop Apotheke Europe from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of SAEYY stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $9.55. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

