InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, June 9th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0112 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Stock Down 1.6 %

IPOOF traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $1.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,972. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $166.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.83. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 30.62%. The company had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

