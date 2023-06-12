Insider Buying: FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) CEO Purchases $299,819.42 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Rating) CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 65,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $299,819.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,078.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

NYSE FSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 198,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,785. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $5.97.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.76%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.