Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells $1,096,200.00 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $1,096,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,040,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,032,592.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $938,520.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.01 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.39 and a 200-day moving average of $66.03. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

