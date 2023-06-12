Insider Selling: Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Insider Sells $6,254,409.56 in Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

