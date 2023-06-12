Insider Selling: Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Insider Sells $6,254,409.56 in Stock

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.70. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $49.17.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price target on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.87.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

