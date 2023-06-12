iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IVV stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $434.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,287,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,728. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $434.49. The company has a market capitalization of $323.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

