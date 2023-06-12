Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of JAGX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 285,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,908. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $28.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 938,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 208,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 321,795 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

