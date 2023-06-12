Junto Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 108,837 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,187,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $9.04 on Monday, reaching $229.14. 5,424,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $230.18.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $102,447.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,113.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $6,572,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares in the company, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 270,769 shares of company stock valued at $54,588,317 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

