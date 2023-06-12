Junto Capital Management LP Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Junto Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 176,185 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $16,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after buying an additional 978,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.78. 4,444,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,951,940. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.76 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a market cap of $156.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,476 shares in the company, valued at $12,071,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,520 shares of company stock worth $8,810,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.