KeyCorp Increases Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $335.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. 92 Resources reissued a maintains rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $316.89.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $305.88. 35,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,891. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $316.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.69, for a total value of $161,710.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,127.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,628.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Recommended Stories

