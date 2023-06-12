Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC Has $209,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,477 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,476 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Walmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,904,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,213,435. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.09. The company has a market capitalization of $414.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.90 and a twelve month high of $154.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,572,979 shares of company stock worth $2,222,680,014. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

