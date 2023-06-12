Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.92. 1,735,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,514,906. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.27. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $59.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

