LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of LightInTheBox stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 45,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.88.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

