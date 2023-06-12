LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of LightInTheBox stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. 45,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,524. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. LightInTheBox has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.88.

Get LightInTheBox alerts:

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.42 million during the quarter. LightInTheBox had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 9.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LightInTheBox

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.