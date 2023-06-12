LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of LiqTech International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
