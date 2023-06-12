LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LiqTech International stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.46. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $4.66.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About LiqTech International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Bleichroeder LP grew its position in LiqTech International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,282,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 559,307 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in LiqTech International in the second quarter worth $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in LiqTech International by 144.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 311,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 184,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 709,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 67,375 shares during the period. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.