Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Sells 6,014 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,783 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Intuit by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 26.4% during the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuit Trading Up 3.4 %

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.35.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $14.57 on Monday, reaching $446.12. 1,923,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,722,849. The company has a market capitalization of $124.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $352.63 and a 52 week high of $490.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.