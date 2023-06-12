Maker (MKR) Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last Week

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. Maker has a market cap of $617.52 million and $16.85 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker token can currently be purchased for about $631.65 or 0.02421808 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Token Profile

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maker’s official website is makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

