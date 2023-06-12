Marathon Capital Management Sells 821 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Marathon Capital Management cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 1.7% of Marathon Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 9,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $136.42. 4,494,498 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,818,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a 200 day moving average of $133.89. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $123.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

