Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Sunday, June 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 8.40. Marathon Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$304.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.93.

Marathon Gold Company Profile

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Featured Stories

