Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has $199.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $195.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MMC. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.54.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $1.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.73. 148,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,916. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $87.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 36.93%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.38, for a total transaction of $986,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 109,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 54.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

